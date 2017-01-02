Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency

By Josh Lederman / Associated Press
Published: Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at 1:23am
Updated: Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at 1:23am
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. Obama is entering the closing stretch of his presidency, an eleventh-hour push to tie up loose ends and put finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

HONOLULU — President Barack Obama is entering the closing stretch of his presidency, an eleventh-hour push to tie up loose ends and put the finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump.

Obama returns to Washington at midday Monday from Hawaii with less than three weeks. His final days will largely be consumed with a bid to protect his endangered health care law, a major farewell speech and the ongoing handover of power to Trump’s team.

His speech in his hometown of Chicago, on Jan. 10, is expected to be his closing message to the nation. White House officials say Obama is also planning last-minute commutations and pardons in line with his second-term effort to cut sentences for drug offenders given unduly harsh sentences.

