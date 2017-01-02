Texas lawmaker recovering after being shot at new year’s party

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WESLACO, Texas — A state lawmaker says he’s recovering after being struck in the head during a new year’s celebration by what he suspects was celebratory gunfire.

Rep. Armando Martinez told The Monitor newspaper (http://bit.ly/2iZLkD3 ) that he had gathered with his family late Saturday at a residence near the South Texas town of Weslaco.

He heard gunfire in the neighborhood before hugging his wife as the new year arrived, and then felt like he was hit with a sledgehammer to the back of the head.

It was discovered that he’d been shot and he later underwent surgery to have the bullet removed.

The bullet was given to the Hidalgo County sheriff’s office, which is investigating the matter.

Sheriff’s spokesman Jose Rodriguez warns residents against haphazardly shooting weapons.

___

Information from: The Monitor, http://www.themonitor.com