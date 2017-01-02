Fire ignites in church near South Broadway

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fire broke out in a church near South Broadway Monday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Fire Department.

Diane Burns said when firefighters arrived at the corner of Santa Fe and Arno SE around 2:30 p.m. they found heavy smoke coming from the Joy Light Church of God in Christ.

“The fire was contained to the main sanctuary although the church did suffer minor smoke damage,” Burns said.

She said no one was in the church at the time and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters got the blaze under control within minutes, Burns said.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time,” she said.