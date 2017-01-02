Family lays to rest children killed in murder-suicide

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mourners bundled in dark winter jackets passed three white hearses as they streamed into a Foothills church on a dreary Monday afternoon for a funeral memorializing three children who were shot and killed last month.

Just after 1 p.m., dark wooden caskets carrying Elijah, Olivia and Ian Mascarenas were arranged in a long line and moved into the Believers Center, where hundreds gathered for the siblings’ memorial service.

The kids, ages 5, 6 and 9, were killed and their mother critically wounded in the family’s Four Hills home less than two miles from the church. The shooter, George Daniel Wechsler, who was the mother’s ex-boyfriend, then killed himself.

Mothers and fathers held their own children’s hands as they led them into the hour long service. Cars packed the church’s parking lot and lined a nearby street.