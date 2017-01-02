.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An amber alert has been issued after deputies say a man torched his family’s home and abducted his 2-year-old son in La Mesa Monday afternoon, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kelly Jameson said around 1 p.m. Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez, 23, went to a mobile home on the 100 block of Powell in La Mesa, south of Las Cruces, where his son’s grandparents live and demanded to take his son, who was inside sleeping.

She said the grandfather refused to let 2-year-old Ethan Jacquez go so Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez struck the older man repeatedly, knocking him to the ground.

Then, Jameson said, Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez forced his way inside the mobile home, doused it with gasoline and set it on fire.

“When the smoke forced the woman and the boy outside, Jacquez reportedly shoved the woman to the ground and took his son,” Jameson said.

Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez fled with his son in the grandparents’ truck.

“Jacquez, who has addresses in Anthony and Las Cruces, is believed to be traveling either to Colorado or Mexico,” Jameson said. “Anyone with information on either Ethan Jacquez or Sergio Jacquez is asked to call 911 immediately.”

Look for:Ethan Jacquez, 2: three feet tall with dark brown hair. He was wearing blue-green pajama top and red pajama bottoms.

Vehicle: white 2001 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck bearing New Mexico plates, 134PJW