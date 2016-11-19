Women: Lobos’ Lapeyrolerie out with concussion

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

University of New Mexico women’s basketball player Alex Lapeyrolerie is ringing in 2017 by going through concussion protocol.

Lapeyrolerie is expected to miss at least two games after she was briefly knocked out during the Lobos’ 85-42 win over San Diego State on Saturday night. The junior guard took an inadvertent hard shoulder to the chin from SDSU’s Monique Terry during the second quarter. Lapeyrolerie was motionless on the Pit floor for several minutes before being removed on a stretcher.

Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said Monday that Lapeyrolerie suffered a concussion and must go through mandated recovery protocol before she can return to action.

“Alex is feeling better, but she’s in concussion protocol,” Bradbury said. “It’s unfortunate. She’s been playing well, but things like this happen. When she goes through the protocol and is cleared, she’ll play.”

Lapeyrolerie is averaging 11.9 points in 27 minutes per game off the bench. She leads UNM (6-6, 2-0 Mountain West) with 26 made 3-pointers.

Sophomore Emily Lines, who scored nine points in 11 minutes after Lapeyrolerie’s injury Saturday, will play additional minutes in Lapeyrolerie place, Bradbury said. The Lobos host Utah State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.