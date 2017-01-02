Speak Up! Lobos remind reader that it ain’t over till it’s over

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

I HAD ALREADY penned my frustrated first half review of the men’s mistake-filled effort or lack thereof, and it said: “outplayed, outhustled and outcoached.” Then i recalled Yogi Berra’s great advice (it ain’t over till its over) and so i waited to push SEND; good thing cause it got better in all regards. Happy New Year Coach Neal, your hard decisions have paid off so far, .and I sincerely apologize to you and the team for any doubts.

— RP–Will Not Admit to being an Attorney

LADY LOBOS blow out Fresno St. there and SDSU at the Pit. They are rolling, the men are not.

— MHD

THE #1 AFC seed New England Patriots go 14-2 to clinch home-field advantage. Like I said earlier this year, the AFC road to Super Bowl 51 goes through Foxborough.

— Patricia M.

WHY IS IT that so much is made of the Lobos playing a weak schedule and supposedly dodging “stronger” bowl opponents but no one seems to mind the weak schedule the Dallas Cowboys played this year. The 3 worst teams Dallas played had a combined 6 wins. The 3 worst teams the Browns played had a combined 16 wins.

— Bill in Rio Rancho

The Lobos didn’t pick their bowl opponent, and the Cowboys don’t pick their schedule. — Randy, Journal

IN ALL MY TIME reading the Journal I’ve never seen anyone comment on the great job you do with the agate page. Let me be the first. From Eunice girls soccer, to Cliff, Mayfield and beyond, you cover it all. Thanks agate guys. You’re why I buy the newspaper.

— Mark Hood