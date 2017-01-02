Speak Up! Lobos remind reader that it ain’t over till it’s over

— RP–Will Not Admit to being an Attorney
LADY LOBOS blow out Fresno St. there and SDSU at the Pit. They are rolling, the men are not.
— MHD
THE #1 AFC seed New England Patriots go 14-2 to clinch home-field advantage. Like I said earlier this year, the AFC road to Super Bowl 51 goes through Foxborough.
— Patricia M.
WHY IS IT that so much is made of the Lobos playing a weak schedule and supposedly dodging “stronger” bowl opponents but no one seems to mind the weak schedule the Dallas Cowboys played this year. The 3 worst teams Dallas played had a combined 6 wins. The 3 worst teams the Browns played had a combined 16 wins.
— Bill in Rio Rancho
The Lobos didn’t pick their bowl opponent, and the Cowboys don’t pick their schedule. — Randy, Journal
IN ALL MY TIME reading the Journal I’ve never seen anyone comment on the great job you do with the agate page. Let me be the first. From Eunice girls soccer, to Cliff, Mayfield and beyond, you cover it all. Thanks agate guys. You’re why I buy the newspaper.
— Mark Hood
