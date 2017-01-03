Au

By Associated Press
Published: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 4:19am
Updated: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 4:44am

DETROIT (AP) — A mummified body found face down in the back seat of a car in a Detroit garage will be examined by a specialist to determine age, gender and cause of death.

An autopsy by a University of Michigan anthropologist is set for Tuesday.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2hKH85a ) the body was discovered by a man interested in buying the property. He spotted it in a car. Authorities describe the remains as a skeleton dressed in pants, shirt and a sweater.

Police say tenants who lived at the home told officers they never entered the garage because the property owner told them they couldn't use it.

