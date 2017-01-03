Grand Junction men arrested after hash oil explosion

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Authorities say two Grand Junction men have been arrested for running a hash oil extraction operation that led to an explosion.

The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2hNAL5G ) that the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says the 27- and 31-year-old men are in custody on drug-related charges after a New Year’s Eve explosion in the house where they operated.

Both men were injured in the explosion and one refused medical treatment and the other was temporarily hospitalized.

According to a news release, one of the men told police he and several others were trying to produce marijuana concentrate in the home’s basement when “something went wrong” and there was an explosion.

Authorities say the home was significantly damaged by the blast and the fire that it caused.

