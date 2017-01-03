New Mexico State turns focus toward WAC play

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State has turned its focus to the second portion of its season as Western Athletic Conference play starts this week.

And the Aggies, who were picked as the preseason WAC favorites, are the hottest team in the conference right now, entering the week 13-2 overall and on a 11-game win streak.

NMSU begins WAC play on the road Thursday at Missouri-Kansas City and Saturday at Chicago State.

As the Aggies begin conference play, NMSU coach Paul Weir likes where the Aggies are at in some areas, particularly on offense, but wants to see improvement in other areas.

“Offensively … we have found a good grove, we have found a good rotation of guys that are playing in confidence and sharing the ball very well right now,” Weir said on Monday. “I think offensively, we’ve made some very big strides. Particularly after the first five or six games of the season. I think from that standpoint, it has been encouraging. I like our team work, I like our togetherness, I like our effort. I think we need to improve at taking care of the ball, and defensively, we have to find to a way to generate some turnovers and take care of the defensive glass.”

NMSU averaged 82.9 points per game in its last eight games and leads the WAC with a 46.8 percent field goal percentage and is first in the conference with a plus-11.7 scoring margin.

While Weir, who’s the only coach in NMSU history to win 11 straight games in his first season, likes the rotation they have found on offense, he said it’s probably not great for the Aggies’ overall team and defense to have a set group of players in the rotation.

“I think from their own comfort level, particularly offensively, it’s good to have a rotation,” Weir said. “But, I like guys to be a little on edge and feel like their jobs are in jeopardy every day of the week. And us settling into a rotation, I think, has been very good for us offensively in the rhythm at which we are playing. But I don’t think it’s been great for our urgency level at the defensive end. So, we have to find a balance between those two. That’s my job, but that’s their job as well. These guys that aren’t playing have to make it harder on the guys that are playing, as far as pushing them every single day to be better.

“Hopefully we have do have situations where there are guys moving into the rotation that weren’t previously. I don’t want it to just be a closed door.”

The Aggies face a UMKC team that is a solid 3-point shooting team, as the Roos are the second in the league with a 37.2 percent 3-point field goal percentage. But NMSU has defended the 3-point line very well this season and leads in the WAC in 3-point field goal percentage defense at 30.1 percent, 39th in the nation.

“They’re an excellent 3-point shooting team and remind me a lot of Arizona State,” Weir said about the Roos. “They’re making 9½ threes a game and are shooting a very good percentage. Anytime you play a team that shoots that many threes and shoots them at a good clip, they’re dangerous and will be very dangerous for us. The first key with those guys will be protecting the 3-point line.”

UMKC doesn’t have 2014-15 WAC Player of the Year Martez Harrison anymore, after he was dismissed from the team in early December for a “violation of athletic department policy.” But the Roos returned one of the top guards in the league in LaVell Boyd, who’s second in the WAC in scoring (19.8 points per game).

Boyd played well against the Aggies last season in the WAC Tournament semifinal game, scoring 23 points.

“He’s one of the best guards in our league,” Weir said. “We are going to have to find a way to contain him from three, just like all their other guys. But he can hurt you on some other levels as well. We are going to have our work cut out for us.”

Mark Rudi can be reached at 575-541-5455, mrudi@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @mrudi19.

NMSU basketball

What: Western Athletic Conference opener

Who: New Mexico State (13-2) at Missouri-Kansas City (7-9)

When: 5:35 p.m. Thursday

Where: Kansas City, Missouri (Municipal Auditorium)

TV: American Sports Network

Online: americansportsnet.com

Radio: KXPZ-FM 99.5

——

