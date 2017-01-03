SafeLite begins hiring in Rio Rancho

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

RIO RANCHO – Safelite AutoGlass has begun hiring for its new contact center in Rio Rancho.

The company has announced it was hiring 400 phone representatives, including customer service and inbound sales positions.

The company first announced the opening of the new contact center in June. Safelite expects to ramp up to 900 jobs within the next three years, according to a news release from the company.

The company has both full- and part-time positions available.

For more information or to apply, visit safelitecareers.com.