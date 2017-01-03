Mexico says gas price protests causing damage

By Associated Press
Published: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 2:01pm
Updated: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 2:01pm
A protester gives a thumbs up to honking drivers as he and others angry over gasoline price hikes block a gas station on Calzada de Tlalpan in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Nationwide protests continue for a third day as small groups shut down gas stations and roads to protest a price deregulation that has sent the cost of fuel up by as much as 20 percent. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s state-owned oil company says dozens of protests against gasoline price increases are putting fuel supplies at risk.

Protesters have blocked highways, distribution terminals and gas stations since prices were hiked by as much as 20 percent over the weekend under a price deregulation plan.

The company known as Pemex said Tuesday that “if these blockades and attacks continue, the supply of gasoline and diesel for consumers will be seriously affected.”

The company said some politicians and activist groups have encouraged supporters to “detain and attack tanker truck drivers” at distribution terminals.

Pemex also said it “condemns that acts of violence that have caused damages at several gas stations.”

Protesters want the government to cut federal taxes that account for about a quarter of the price of gasoline.

