Rockettes boss: It’s ‘very appropriate’ to perform for Trump

NEW YORK — The chief executive of the company that employs the Radio City Rockettes told dancers in a secretly recorded private meeting that it’s “very appropriate” to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and that he doesn’t believe it will hurt the brand.

James Dolan’s comments at the Dec. 27 meeting were reported Tuesday by Marie Claire. Dolan told dancers the Rockettes are an American brand that should take part in historical moments.

That meeting came days after a dancer said she was “embarrassed” by the gig, triggering calls for a boycott of the Rockettes by some on social media.

Madison Square Garden Co. employs the Rockettes. MSG says that Dolan stands by his comments but that the story came from a “deceitful and cowardly” unauthorized recording.