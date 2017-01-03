Jack Stahl: ‘dedication, common sense, enthusiasm’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friends and colleagues of Jack Stahl, the former New Mexico lieutenant governor and Albuquerque residential real estate executive, said this week that he approached his business career and work as a public servant with dedication, common sense and enthusiasm.

“His passing is a huge loss to the state,” said former Gov. Garrey Carruthers, now chancellor and president of New Mexico State University. Carruthers and Stahl, both former chairmen of the state Republican party, had philosophical differences, but they later forged a very good professional partnership when they were elected to the state’s top executive posts in 1986, serving for one term.

Carruthers said Stahl, who died Dec. 29 at the age of 82, was a “very collegial partner in governing New Mexico.” Elected to the state Legislature in 1968, Stahl chose to make the lieutenant governor’s job a part-time post and run his real estate brokerage at the same time.

He was able to do justice to both, said Carruthers, ably presiding over the state senate, attending cabinet meetings and standing in for the governor when necessary.

“The point is he thought it was more efficient” to discharge his duties when he was absolutely needed, said Carruthers of the fiscally conservative Republican. Carruthers said the two worked hand-in glove when it came to breaking tie votes in the Senate, especially on measures involving tax hikes. His concern for New Mexicans was genuine,” said Carruthers, who will be among those former colleagues and friends planning to attend his memorial service on Saturday, at Sandia Presbyterian Church.

Stahl approached his work in the real estate industry with the highest level of professionalism and integrity, said Kent Cravens, executive vice president of the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors, who is also a former state legislator. “Jack was a stalwart, both as a leader and an educator,” he said of Stahl’s work as president and board member of the trade association that was the precursor to GAAR. He also was active with countless civic organizations, such as the Better Business Bureau, Boy Scouts of America and the Small Business Administration.

Stahl also was one of the first real estate instructors in New Mexico, having taught at the University of New Mexico, the Realtors Institute and the University of Albuquerque.

Cravens said Stahl was one of the co-founders of the Hooten-Stahl agency and The Jack Stahl Company, both pre-eminent brokerages in Albuquerque for decades.

Longtime friend Doyle Pargin, a veteran real estate agent in Central New Mexico, said Stahl was recognized for his keen mind and dedication to his clients. “He could also drive a hard bargain,” said Pargin.

“Another thing about Jack was the love he had for his family. That was always of utmost importance to him,” said Pargin.

“I’m saddened to hear about the passing of former Lt. Governor Jack Stahl. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time,” said Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Ryan Cangiolosi. “He was a dedicated and influential voice in the Republican Party of New Mexico through the years, and his decades of service to the community, the party and New Mexico will not be forgotten.”