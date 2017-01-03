Sports Speak Up! Come on New Mexico

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

THE SUPPORT for the UNM basketball fan that called Fresno State’s basketball athletes “thugs” dismays me and confirms the continued low appeal for sports in the Pit. How can so many of you find this behavior acceptable? Of course, the name calling was racially tinged. There is no place for this kind of taunting in sports. I have witnessed the same language in the cheap seats yet it doesn’t matter how much you pay for your seat. Come on New Mexico aren’t we better than this!

— R Garcia, ABQ

THE ROSE BOWL had it all: good: big plays, high scoring, bad: injuries, targeting.

— MHD

AT 28:2, TOM BRADY has earned the best TD: INT ratio during a single season in NFL history. He’s only getting better with age! No matter what false heresy you might believe, you have to admire his level of play and achievement. Class act on and off the field. GOAT

— Patricia M.

I’LL SECOND Mark Hood’s compliment about the Sports section Tuesday. I wonder if local readers realize what a superb sports section we have in ABQ. I see a lot of them in my travels, and I’ll put ours up against any of them, better than most. Superb job guys!

— Ken in Tijeras