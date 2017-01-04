Investment returns to boost money for schools

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s bleak financial situation could see a ray of light in the coming budget year, as positive investment returns are expected to lead to roughly $60 million in additional funds for public schools, hospitals and other programs from the state’s two large permanent funds.

The increased funds won’t help with the projected $69 million budget deficit for the fiscal year that ends in June, but they could help cushion the blow of a prolonged downturn. The state has depleted most of its cash reserves and is on track to have nearly $300 million less next year than was originally approved for spending this year.

“Anytime we have positive revenue generation, that’s good for the state,” Sen. Carlos Cisneros, D-Questa, vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said Tuesday. “I think this will help to mitigate the negative impact the (budget) shortfall will have.”

New Mexico’s two large funds are now valued at a combined total of nearly $20 billion after posting investment returns of more than 7 percent in 2016, according to preliminary figures from the State Investment Council.

Advertisement Continue reading

The two funds – the Land Grant Permanent Fund and the Severance Tax Permanent Fund – make annual distributions to the state to help offset spending on education, health care and other programs.

Based on unofficial projections, the roughly $15 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund will pay out a record-high $688 million for public schools and other beneficiaries in the coming budget year – or more than 11 percent of the total state budget – despite having its distribution rate drop to 5 percent last year under the terms of a 2003 constitutional amendment. It had been at 5.5 percent for the previous four years.

However, the size of the permanent funds at a time of budgetary belt-tightening – lawmakers approved sweeping budget cuts last fall, and more reductions could be on tap – could prompt a new round of debate at the Roundhouse about how they should be used.

Some Democratic lawmakers have pushed in recent years for a plan to increase funding for home visiting and other early childhood programs by taking more money from the Land Grant Permanent Fund.

Already, two separate proposals have been filed in advance of the 60-day legislative session that begins Jan. 17. One calls for an additional 1 percentage-point distribution – or 6 percent total – earmarked for early childhood programs, while the other would increase the annual distribution rate by 1.5 percentage points.

In announcing one of the two proposals last month, Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, cited the state’s high poverty rates and low ranking in child well being measures.

“We cannot grow as an economy until we deal with the social conditions of our children,” Maestas said at the time.

Both proposals would have to be approved by a majority of elected members in both the House and Senate and by voters statewide, likely in the 2018 general election, to take effect.

Advertisement Continue reading

Opponents of the early childhood proposals say they would sap the fund’s future value and argue that distributions from the Land Grant Permanent Fund should be kept at a lower level so there’s more money in the fund for future years.

“The bigger the fund, the bigger the income earned and benefits provided long term,” State Investment Council spokesman Charles Wollmann told the Journal .

Without the two funds, the average New Mexico household would have to chip in an additional $1,100 annually in taxes or current state services would have to be curtailed, according to the SIC, which oversees the investment of the funds.

Distributions from both funds are determined by a formula that relies on a five-year rolling average of the funds’ value. Overall, the expected distribution increase from the Land Grant Permanent Fund in the coming year would be the fourth in five years – it went down last year when the distribution rate decreased.

Money going into the permanent funds comes primarily from royalties and taxes associated with oil and gas drilling.