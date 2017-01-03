.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 46-year-old man was in custody after sheriff’s deputies believe he shot and killed a 61-year-old man at a mobile home near Second Street north of Alameda Tuesday afternoon.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Felicia Romero did not identify the suspect nor say why detectives believe he killed the victim, who was identified late Tuesday as Charles Ulery.

Romero said the suspect will be charged with murder, but didn’t know what other charges he may face or what his motive was for the alleged killing.

Deputies responding to reports of shots fired on the 100 block of Cynthia Loop NW found Ulery shot in the head and unresponsive at a mobile home around 2:45 p.m., Romero said.

Deputies initially believed he may have committed suicide, but they later determined it was a homicide. Romero said that’s why the public wasn’t notified until more than seven hours after the incident.

Romero said she didn’t believe Ulery lived at the mobile home, which was for sale. She didn’t know if the suspect lived there or not.