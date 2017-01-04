.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

MIDDLEBSROUGH, England — Middlesbrough has signed striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa in a bid to solve its shortage of goals.

The Benin international has a deal with Middlesbrough until June 2020, casting doubt on the future of strikers Jordan Rhodes and David Nugent at the Premier League club.

The 28-year-old Gestede, who has scored four goals for second-tier club Villa this season, fell out of favor with manager Steve Bruce.

Middlesbrough is two places and four points above the relegation zone. Boro has scored only 17 goals in 20 matches — the same as last-place Hull.