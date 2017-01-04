Woman accused of cyberstalking family pleads not guilty

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — A woman accused of waging an online campaign against a New Jersey family who adopted a child that she claims is her grandson has pleaded not guilty to stalking and cyber-harassment charges.

Christine Merlo Kline entered her pleas Tuesday during a court appearance in Mays Landing. Authorities say she fled to Arizona after being charged in November 2015 and was extradited to New Jersey last week.

Kline allegedly started posting numerous photos of the child and details of the family’s private lives in 2012. She has claimed that her son is the child’s father and that the boy was sold to the adoptive family.

The boy’s adoptive mother has a restraining order against Kline. She says the boy, who she adopted when he was a baby, isn’t related to Kline.