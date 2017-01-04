Business group leader files defamation lawsuit against state GOP

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — The head of a state business group filed a defamation lawsuit against the New Mexico Republican Party today, the latest chapter in a roiling spat sparked by anonymous emails amidst a backdrop of party infighting.

Carla Sonntag, president and founder of the New Mexico Business Coalition, filed the civil suit today in the Albuquerque-based 2nd Judicial District Court.

The lawsuit claims neither Sonntag nor her family members were behind the anonymous emails, which levied allegations against several prominent Republicans in the run-up to the election of a new party chairman.

It also says the state GOP’s claim that Sonntag was the source of the emails has caused her “personal humiliation, mental anguish and suffering.”

In addition, the lawsuit alleges the GOP’s claim has led to some donors suspending their ties with the New Mexico Business Coalition.

Among other Republicans, the emails in question targeted Republican National Committeeman Harvey Yates Jr. and Ryan Cangiolosi, who was elected last month as state party chairman.

Sonntag told the Journal last week she had imposed a deadline for Republican Party officials to retract their claim, apologize and provide her with research the party said it had done on the emails.

She had vowed to file a lawsuit if those conditions weren’t met.

An attorney for the state Republican Party said last week the party had made an “exhaustive” effort to try to resolve the dispute with Sonntag amicably, but would not say whether it stood by its claim that Sonntag or her family sent the anonymous emails.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.