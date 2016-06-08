Study: NM ranks 49th in quality of education

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico again ranked 49th for educational quality in a national review of measures like high school graduation rates, Advanced Placement exam results, school finances and pre-K enrollment.

Education Week magazine’s latest “Quality Counts” study rated the Land of Enchantment on par with Mississippi and just above Nevada overall.

New Mexico has held onto 49th place since 2014 among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The report — compiled annually by the D.C.-based trade publication — examines three broad areas: college and career outcomes, K-12 achievement and school finances.

In its worst showing this year, New Mexico came in dead last on the college and career metric, which reviews “13 indicators that span a person’s life from cradle to career,” including pre-K enrollment, postsecondary educational attainment and workforce indicators.

K-12 achievement was not much better — New Mexico edged out Mississippi for 50th place with a D-minus grade — a result that reflects poor standardized test results and graduation rates.

The state placed toward the middle of the pack on school finance, earning a C- overall and 31st place, with the study noting that funding is distributed relatively equitably across districts.

Another bright spot: New Mexico is performing better than most of the nation when it comes to the achievement gap between low-income and more affluent students, which give it a B+ and 11th place.

Overall, the New England region came out strongest on the study: the top five states are Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maryland.

Robert McEntyre, New Mexico Public Education Department spokesman, said the results indicate that reforms are needed like “investing in proven initiatives to help struggling students and ending the reckless practice of promoting kids who can’t read onto the next grade level.”

“We’ve made some good strides in education: graduation rates are up more than 6 percent since 2010, 30,000 more students are going to an A or B school, and this year we have more than 12,000 additional kids performing on grade level,” he said in a prepared statement. “But we still have more work to do to make sure every child has the education they deserve.”