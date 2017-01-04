Prosecutors to decide whether to charge Flagstaff policeman

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities say the investigation into a former Flagstaff police officer accused of punching a woman in the face has been completed and been forwarded to county prosecutors for review.

The Coconino County Attorney’s Office has referred the case against Jeff Bonar to Mohave County prosecutors to make the final charging decision.

Authorities say Bonar resigned on Wednesday. He had been on paid administrative leave while police internal affairs and criminal investigations were conducted.

Marissa Morris says she was punched by Bonar in the Nov. 16 incident that was captured on video by her boyfriend’s brother-in-law.

The 30-year-old Morris has denied a claim by Bonar that she kicked and kneed him in the groin before he threw the punch.

The incident occurred as Morris and her boyfriend were being evicted.