Lawsuit over Santa Fe police chase crash seeks TV station’s video

SANTA FE — Arlena Jackson’s attorneys have subpoenaed raw video from an Albuquerque TV station that she claims is key in her civil suit against Santa Fe city government, the police department and a local car dealership for injuries she sustained after a high-speed police chase ended with a suspect crashing a stolen truck into her vehicle.

But KRQE-TV has refused to provide the footage, saying it’s protected from doing so under the First Amendment. Jackson is asking a Santa Fe District Court judge to compel the broadcasters to comply with the subpoena.

Jackson suffered fractures to her sternum, pelvic bone, sacrum, and eight ribs and had several more breaks in her left foot as well as bleeding in her lungs when a truck stolen from Toyota of Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Chavez smashed into her Subaru Crosstek at the intersection of Agua Fria Street and Lopez Lane April 7. Chavez had led SFPD officers on a chase that reached speeds of up to 70 mph through city streets.

Jackson filed a lawsuit Sept. 23 in District Court asserting that SFPD didn’t know the car was stolen and therefore the pursuing officer didn’t have probable cause to initiate the chase. She also blames Toyota of Santa Fe for not doing a better job of securing its vehicles. Chavez, who was arrested April 18 for aggravated fleeing and is still in jail on various charges, was not named as a defendant.

KRQE aired a story on the lawsuit and interviewed Toyota of Santa Fe general manager Buddy Espinosa on camera. Jackson’s lawyers sent a subpoena to the station Sept. 30 that asks for “all recorded statements, video, documents, and materials taken by you or obtained by you in your investigation into the above-mentioned lawsuit,” including any statements by Espinosa.

KRQE responded with a letter saying that the station “has a policy of resisting subpoenas that seek its newsgathering information,” and included an invoice of $125 for the cost of responding to the subpoena. Plaintiff Jackson then filed a motion to have Judge Sarah Singleton compel KRQE to comply with the subpoena, arguing there is “no privilege in New Mexico that protects non-confidential raw news footage from discovery in a judicial proceeding.”

In a Dec. 14 filing, KRQE said, “The investigative materials sought from KRQE News 13 are protected by a journalistic privilege regardless of whether the information and outtakes include confidential sources or information,” calling the subpoena “nothing more than a fishing expedition.”

Jackson’s lawyer maintains that KRQE is basing its argument on federal law, not state law, and in order for a privilege to apply it must “be required or recognized by a court rule or the New Mexico constitution. … This means that KRQE cannot rely on federal law or law from other jurisdictions to support its arguments.”