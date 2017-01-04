UNM women beat Utah State to go 3-0 in MWC

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team had to prove it could take a punch Wednesday night.

After knocking out their first two Mountain West opponents early, the Lobos found themselves in a battle against Utah State at the Pit. The Aggies led 37-32 at halftime and refused to go away despite numerous UNM runs in the second half.

When they couldn’t get the knockout, the Lobos found a way to win by decision. Cherise Beynon scored a game-high 23 points, and posts Richelle van der Keijl and Jaisa Nunn combined for 40 as UNM earned a 78-67 victory.

Coach Mike Bradbury’s team won its third straight game and improved to 7-6 overall, 3-0 in Mountain West Conference play. It’s the Lobos’ first 3-0 conference start since 2008-09, but Wednesday’s win certainly didn’t come easily.

“I thought Utah State came in here ready to play, ready to win,” Bradbury said. “They kind of punched us in the face in the first half and we really couldn’t get our balance back until halftime.”

Freshman Olivia West landed most of the shots for the Aggies (8-6, 1-2), hitting 5 of 6 from 3-point range, including three treys from well beyond the arc.

UNM did a better job keeping track of West in the second half. She finished with a season-best and team-leading 19 points but scored just two after halftime.

“We were supposed to guard her in the first half,” Bradbury said. “For some reason we forgot.”

The Lobos turned up the pressure in the third quarter. Beynon and van der Keijl combined to score the first six points of the third quarter and the lead changed hands seven times over a 5-minute span.

New Mexico finally gained a little separation when Mykiel Burleson’s 3-pointer ignited a 14-4 run late in the third quarter. Beynon netted two 3s and Nunn scored twice inside during the run which gave the Lobos a 62-53 advantage.

UNM outscored Utah State 30-17 in the third quarter.

“The first half I thought our energy was really low,” said Nunn, who finished with a career-best 22 points and went 2 for 2 from 3-point range. “We didn’t really bring it like we had the last couple games.

“At halftime coach Bradbury told us, ‘It’s your team. If you want to get back in it, you’ve got to really turn it up.’ That’s what we did.”

Utah State, which features the youngest starting lineup in the nation (four freshmen, one sophomore), did not fold. Katie Toole hit a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers, the second one trimming UNM’s lead to 71-67 with 5:35 left.

It wouldn’t get any closer.

Turning to a hustling 2-3 zone defense, the Lobos held the Aggies scoreless the rest of the game. Nunn scored six straight points for UNM down the stretch to help ice the victory.

Van der Keijl finished with a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) as the Lobos capitalized on their height advantage in the second half.

“We went big and they went small,” Bradbury said. “(The Aggies) were trying to hit 3-pointers and we were trying to pound the ball inside. Luckily, with Richelle and Jaisa in there, we were finally able to have it our way.”

Beynon had eight assists and five steals to go with her 23 points. She was just 7-of-19 from the floor but hit 7 of 8 free throws. The Lobos were without top 3-point shooter Alex Lapeyrolerie, who is undergoing concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head against San Diego State.

LOBOS 78, AGGIES 67

UTAH STATE

Pts FG 3FG FT O-Reb A PF TO Min

West 6 3-5 0-0 0-0 2-5 6 3 6 38

Geer 8 3-6 2-4 0-0 0-0 3 2 0 17

Dufficy 4 2-4 0-1 0-0 2-9 0 3 5 30

Bassett 11 4-16 0-5 3-4 0-5 0 4 1 26

Brewster 7 3-12 0-2 1-2 0-3 3 3 1 26

West 19 6-10 5-8 2-4 0-0 2 1 1 23

Toole 8 2-4 2-2 2-2 0-0 1 1 0 16

Robinson 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-5 1 1 2 14

Mason 4 2-3 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 3 1 10

Team – – – 2-7 0 0

TOTALS 67 25-61 9-22 8-12 7-36 16 21 17

Percentages: FG .410, FT .667, 3FG .409.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bassett 2, Brewer).

Steals: 8 (West 2, Geer, Bassett, Brewster, Toole, Robinson, Mason).

Technical Fouls: None.

NEW MEXICO

Pts FG 3FG FT O-Reb A PF TO Min

Beynon 23 7-19 2-6 7-8 0-3 8 1 3 38

Van Der Keijl 18 5-10 0-0 8-10 6-12 3 2 1 33

Burleson 3 1-7 1-4 0-0 0-3 1 0 1 25

Bovero 8 2-9 2-7 2-2 0-3 1 2 2 32

Keller 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-7 1 2 1 21

Lines 3 1-4 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 0 9

Bryan 1 0-1 0-1 1-2 0-1 1 1 1 16

Nunn 22 9-12 2-2 2-4 2-6 1 2 3 26

Team – – – 1-4 0 0

Totals 78 25-62 8-24 20-26 40 16 11 12

Percentages: FG .403, FT .769, 3FG .333.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Van der Keijl 3, Burleson, Keller, Nunn).

Steals: 10 (Beynon 5, Burleson 2, Bovero, Keller 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah State 21 16 17 13—67

New Mexico 16 16 30 16—78

A—4,554.