Flood of plastic eggs delights kids on North Sea island

By Associated Press
Published: Thursday, January 5th, 2017 at 4:29am
Updated: Thursday, January 5th, 2017 at 5:29am

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

BERLIN (AP) — Easter has come early to the German North Sea island of Langeoog.

A flood of plastic eggs containing tiny toys has been swept ashore after a fierce storm, to the delight of the island's youngest residents.

The eggs containing instructions in the Cyrillic alphabet appear to have come from a container lost by a cargo ship en route for the German port of Bremerhaven.

Public broadcaster NDR reported Thursday that island authorities have called in the “eggs-perts”: a local kindergarten will help collect the unexpected bounty before it becomes a hazard for wildlife.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Advertisement

Continue reading

Subscribe to the Journal for only $12.
TOP |