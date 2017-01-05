The Latest: Coast Guard: Gulf platform fire extinguished

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on a fire on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The Coast Guard says a fire that broke out on a platform in the Gulf of Mexico has been extinguished.

Chief Petty Officer Third Class Travis Magee says there are no signs of pollution in the area where the fire broke out early Thursday on a platform owned by Houston-based Renaissance Offshore LLC.

No injuries were reported.

Magee and Renaissance spokesman Oliver Marsh say four workers were safely evacuated from the oil production platform after the fire broke out about 2:30 a.m. A Coast Guard statement says the fire was extinguished about 6:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The platform is about 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

6:45 a.m.

A Coast Guard officer says there are no reports of any pollution so far after a fire broke out on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.

Chief Petty Officer Third Class Travis Magee tells The Associated Press the fire was suppressed, but not extinguished Thursday morning.

Magee says there are still no reports of any injuries.

Coast Guard officials say the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the oil platform about 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

The Coast Guard says four people aboard the platform evacuated and were rescued by a supply vessel.

5:30 a.m.

The Coast Guard says it’s responding to a fire on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.

A Coast Guard news release says the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on an oil platform about 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

The Coast Guard says four people aboard the platform evacuated and were rescued by a supply vessel. No injuries have been reported.

Four vessels are fighting the fire and the cause is under investigation.