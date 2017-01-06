About the cover: January 6, 2017

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Albuquerque, NM 87114

$259,900

2,460 sq. ft.

4 bed / 4 bath

Melissa Morenus

505.620.5504

Re/Max Alliance

505.298.9999

Welcome to 4008 Pasaje Place, a beautiful home nestled in the Seven Bar North community on Albuquerque’s Westside. This home is close to schools and restaurants and has an open floor plan. The downstairs features laminate wood look flooring throughout and a gas fireplace in the great room. The dining room has tinted windows for extra privacy.

The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, a huge bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and tons of natural light. The front and back yards are xeriscaped with beautiful trees and shrubs. The property also features extra storage in an outdoor storage shed and evaporative cooling.