CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Latest on the federal sentencing trial of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

A friend of a woman who was killed in the Charleston church massacre is describing her as a devoted, energetic woman who loved to help others.

Rita Whidbee says she and Sharonda Coleman-Singleton ran track together in college and were inseparable thereafter. Whidbee described her friend as a dedicated woman of faith who embraced the ministry and was a natural in teaching God’s word to others.

Coleman-Singleton’s daughter, Cam’Ryne Singleton, told jurors her mother would pray over her children before they went to sleep and expressed faith in everything she did.

So far, prosecutors have called seven witnesses to talk about the nine people killed in the June 2015 attack during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church. Jurors are considering if convicted shooter Dylann Roof should get the death penalty or life in prison.

11 a.m.

Dylann Roof’s former defense attorney has implored a judge to allow him to represent the convicted church shooter during sentencing.

Attorney David Bruck again said Thursday he doesn’t think Roof is capable of being his own attorney, in part because he isn’t objecting to testimony from family members of the nine people who were killed in 2015. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel denied Bruck’s request, saying he’s certain Roof is competent and is free to object whenever he sees fit.

Prosecutors also say they’re paring down the number of witnesses they plan to call. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson said he is trying to be judicious in how many relatives he calls for the victims of the slaughter at Emanuel AME Church.

Roof has objected to the total number of 38 witnesses, and the judge has agreed. The judge says some of the testimony can be repetitive.

10:30 a.m.

The daughter of a woman slain in the June 2015 attack at Emanuel AME Church says she doesn’t let the shooting stop her from attending the place of worship she loves.

Denise Quarles’ voice broke as she testified Thursday about how her mother, Myra Thompson, died welcoming a stranger into Bible study.

Quarles said she last saw her mother a month before the shootings and that Thompson seemed to have a premonition something would happen to her, speaking about what would happen after her death and making clear her desires for her funeral.

Quarles described her mother as a tough disciplinarian but also as a good friend.

Quarles was the first witnessed called Thursday by prosecutors in the sentencing trial of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof. The 22-year-old defendant is representing himself in this phase of trial. Jurors will consider whether to sentence him to death or life in prison.

9:45 a.m.

Jurors have returned for a second day of testimony in the sentencing trial of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof.

Emotions likely will be high Thursday as prosecutors call more relatives of people killed in the June 2015 attack on Emanuel AME Church. The first day was dominated by powerful testimony from the widow of pastor and state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, who told jurors of her husband’s strength and loving parenting.

Jennifer Pinckney also described hiding under a desk in the church with her daughter as the shooting went on steps away.

Prosecutors have said they plan as many as 38 witnesses, although U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel has said several times he thought that number could possibly be pared down or testimony could otherwise be consolidated.

Roof had asked that prosecutors be limited in the number of witnesses they could introduce, but that request was rejected.

3:20 a.m.

Prosecutors have called four witnesses at Dylann Roof’s sentencing and may call dozens more to try to convince jurors the convicted church killer should be sentenced to death.

The most gut-wrenching testimony so far came from Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, was one of nine black church members killed when Roof opened fire during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Clementa Pinckney was also the pastor of the church.

A chilling 911 call Jennifer Pinckney made was played for jurors Wednesday. In it, she talks about huddling under a desk with her 6-year-old daughter.

Roof is representing himself. In brief opening remarks, he told jurors he wasn’t mentally ill. He did not ask them to spare his life.