Panasonic to test self-driving cars on Interstate 70

DENVER — Panasonic is planning to test internet-connected and self-driving cars on a 90-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in Colorado.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2hWBLTC ) that Panasonic officials on Wednesday announced their partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

CDOT Executive Director Shailen P. Bhatt says the agency is developing a framework to receive all the data that will come from smart transportation systems. There’s no set timeline for when Panasonic will begin testing the technology.

