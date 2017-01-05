Cleanup of former shooting range expected to cost $1 million

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A plan to remove contaminated soil at a former Arizona shooting range is expected to cost nearly $1 million.

The Daily Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2j8jfFs ) that the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service says the cleanup of lead at the former Prescott Sportsmen’s Club Shooting Range is estimated at $980,000.

Prescott National Forest District Ranger Sarah Tomsky says the agency’s regional office will pay a contractor $667,000 for the cleanup and has already paid $62,000 for an environmental evaluation and cost analysis.

Soil and sediment samples collected by the Forest Service in 2002, 2007 and 2016 showed lead levels that exceeded Arizona limits.

The sportsmen’s club operated the shooting range under a special use permit that expired at the end of 2014. It has since moved to Chino Valley.

