.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico outgoing president Bob Frank, who is on sabbatical after a dramatic back and forth with university regents, has been selected as one of four finalists for president of Ohio University.

Frank, who was the 21st president of UNM in its 127 years, left his office Dec. 31 but is still in university housing until March. He has been offered a position at the UNM Health Sciences Center.

Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, announced this morning that Frank is one of four candidates in the school’s search for its 21st president in it’s 212 years.

Frank has been on the job at UNM since 2012. Since 1998, the school has had six presidents. None has had a contract renewed.