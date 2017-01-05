.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal authorities were investigating a suspicious package at the Albuquerque Federal Building on the corner of 5th and Gold downtown Thursday.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said there was a suspicious package, but didn’t provide any other information. Neither him nor Albuquerque police spokesman Fred Duran said if the building was evacuated or if the public was in danger.

Agents with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were seen at the scene, and a robot used by the bomb squad was also there.