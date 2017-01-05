Snow, cold make travel hazardous in NM

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Moist Pacific air and an arctic front collided over the state today, bringing blowing snow and bitter cold across northern and eastern New Mexico, and making travel hazardous.

The National Weather Service warned that drivers reconsider plans to travel on Interstates 25 or 40 east or north of Albuquerque because of the possibility of road closures.

The northeast plains could be hammered by up to 10 inches of snow, with greater accumulations likely at higher elevations, forecasters warn.

Up to 30 inches of snow are predicted for the northern mountains at elevations over 9,500 feet, and up to 20 inches for areas over 7,500 feet tonight and early Friday.

“The (combination) of bitterly cold temps, gusty winds, and falling snow will create rapidly deteriorating travel conditions over the northeast plains after 4 p.m.,” the National Weather Service said in a written statement.

Daytime highs in the mid-40s today are expected to plunge into the teens and 20s across much of the state, with some northern areas in for single digits and sub-zero temperatures by tonight.

Temperatures of 13 degrees in Raton this afternoon were expected to drop to 2-below zero by late tonight.

Wind gusts topping 40 mph were reported today in San Miguel, Quay, Lincoln and Chaves counties.