By Associated Press
Published: Thursday, January 5th, 2017 at 6:54pm
Updated: Thursday, January 5th, 2017 at 7:14pm

BOSTON (AP) — A cat that fell from a moving car on a Massachusetts highway on Christmas Day has been found alive.

Owner Erin McCutcheon was taking 6-year-old Juno from Boston to her mother's house in New Hampshire when it slipped out of its carrier. McCutcheon's boyfriend, James Norton, opened and re-shut their rattling van door, and the cat tumbled onto Interstate 93.

The couple spent days searching for the cat.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2hWadPI) electricians doing maintenance work at I-93 on Wednesday found the cat crouched and hiding 80 feet up in the air on a steel girder that runs under the highway in Charlestown.

A worker lured the cat with food before grabbing it and taking it to safety. The electricians recognized the cat from a poster McCutcheon and Norton had put up and contacted them.

