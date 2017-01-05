Santa Fe gets EPA grant

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, New Mexico Environment Department and the city of Santa Fe on Friday announced at a news conference the city will receive $150,000 in services through an EPA “toolkit” for managing stormwater pollution. Specifically, the package will include a step-by-step guide to help the community develop long-term stormwater plans, a web-based toolkit for planning and technical assistance for the City to develop a model for other neighboring communities, says an EPA news release. “We are delighted to be working with the EPA and New Mexico Environment Department on this forward-thinking project,” said Mayor Javier Gonzales. “This community owes so much of our history and culture to our river, and as mayor I am always looking for ways to work together with those who would restore the river’s physical beauty and biodiversity as it creates jobs and honors our heritage.”

“We are taking an approach that was built on input from states, communities, industry, academia and nonprofits,” said EPA regional administrator Ron Curry, a former Santa Fe city manager. “These tools will promote the use of flexible solutions that spur economic growth, stimulate infrastructure investments and help compliance with environmental requirements.”

Santa Fe and the other four pilot communities will serve as the “beta testers” for EPA’s web-based toolkit, which will be refined and released more broadly later this year.

Stormwater runoff is one of the fastest growing sources of pollution across the country and it can overwhelm wastewater systems and overflow sewers.