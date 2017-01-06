Man accused of luring young girl pleads guilty

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused of using a puppy to lure a 7-year-old girl into his yard before molesting her pleaded guilty to two felonies Wednesday.

Chad Deignan, 23, faces between three years and seven and a half years at sentencing, which has not been scheduled. He will be required to register as a sex offender and must serve at least five years on parole and between five and 20 years on probation, according to his agreement with the District Attorney’s Office.

A criminal complaint filed in November 2012 explains that the girl told deputies that she and her 8-year-old friend were walking by Deignan’s home when he called them over and said he had a dog to show them.

Deignan’s defense attorney Jason Wheeless explained during a plea hearing Wednesday that Deignan grabbed the girl from behind and touched her “clothed genital area.” Deignan pleaded guilty before 2nd Judicial District Judge Briana Zamora to one count of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13 and tampering with evidence.

Deputies arrived at the home on Second near Alameda, where they found the girl’s father confronting a shirtless Deignan. He later admitted that he threw his shirt into a neighboring yard, which Wheeless said was the basis for the tampering with evidence charge.

According to deputies, Deignan asked the girl to pinky swear that she wouldn’t tell anyone about the incident.

The complaint also explains that Deignan said the girls had a puppy and that he asked to pet it before hugging the 7-year-old. When a deputy asked whether he touched the girl’s genitals, he said he “might have, but wasn’t sure,” according to the complaint.

Wheeless said in court that Deignan has spent nearly four years in custody on the case, and at sentencing he will receive credit for the time he has already served.