Sandia Prep’s Madie Trainor scores 59

On the list of all-time great single-game performances in the history of girls basketball in New Mexico, Sandia Prep senior Madie Trainor authored one of the best on Thursday night.

The 5-foot-5 shooting guard went off for 59 points against Rehoboth in the first round of the Sundevils’ tournament.

“That’s awesome,” Trainor said in a phone interview late Thursday night. “I didn’t expect that. Best feeling I’ve ever had for basketball.”

Trainor buried eight 3-pointers – all in the first half – in the 89-78 victory. She also had nine 2-point baskets and went 17-for-25 from the free-throw line.

She shattered Sandia Prep’s school record – Trainor held that, with 41 last season. She scored 40 points in the first half alone on Thursday. And she played the second half with a sore back.

It is quite possible that no prep basketball player in the city’s history (boy or girl) has ever scored this many points in a single game.

And the story gets only crazier.

The other four Sandia Prep starters were absent Thursday as they participated at a club soccer tournament in Phoenix. And Trainor, doing most of the work, fouled out with two minutes left.

There’s more. A mere 24 hours before Trainor’s epic night, Taos 5-foot-4 junior shooting guard Aaliyah Quintana dropped 58 points on Questa.

What is the state record? Well, the New Mexico Activities Association’s website is not updated. It says it is 57, but Ramah’s Jordyn Lewis scored 64 points against Magdalena on Dec. 5, 2015. That included a state-record 14 3-pointers.

State records on the NMAA website are sometimes inaccurate, as numerous stellar performances over the years – in many sports – go unreported.

METRO SEMIS: Tonight’s semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Basketball Championships feature three rematches from earlier this season, along with a tantalizing first meeting between an up-and-comer and an established power.

Albuquerque High’s boys, the No. 1 seed, swept aside Rio Rancho 73-57 when they met the last weekend of November. The fifth-seeded Rams are a little more fortified for this game than they were the first one, but still are missing standout senior guard Clay Patterson, who is not expected back for another couple of weeks due to a kneecap injury.

This chapter is another renewal in the rivalry between the brothers-in-law who coach AHS (Ron Garcia) and Rio Rancho (Wally Salata).

AHS-Rio Rancho is the first boys semifinal, at 5:30 p.m. today at Del Norte. At 7:15, it’s a battle of double-digit seeds, No. 10 Volcano Vista and No. 11 Sandia. The Hawks whipped the Matadors earlier in the season, 70-48; both are playing stellar basketball, including Volcano Vista taking down No. 2 Cleveland on Wednesday night.

• The girls semis are at Manzano. No. 1 Hope Christian already has beaten La Cueva twice this season. The fourth-seeded Bears play the Huskies again at 5:30 p.m. today.

Perhaps the most interesting matchup so far in this entire tournament (boys or girls) is the 7:15 girls game tonight between No. 2 Eldorado and No. 3 West Mesa. The young Mustangs are 8-1 (a lone loss to Hope), and this will be their most serious challenge of the season from a 6A program.

The girls final is 4 p.m. Saturday at Del Norte, followed at 6 by the boys.

STILL CHASING: St. Pius quarterback Drew Ortiz said he has two scholarship offers, from Eastern New Mexico and New Mexico Highlands. But he continues to reach out to other small schools around the country.

He also said that the Lobos and coach Bob Davie extended an offer to walk on. Ortiz then added that the Lobos indicated they want to have a follow-up conversation. The subject, Ortiz said, was unknown.

Volcano Vista wide receiver David Cormier – whose addition to the Hawk basketball team changes the entire tone of their season – has visits scheduled in Colorado Springs (Air Force) on Jan. 12 and Annapolis. Md. (Navy) on Jan. 20.

REPLACING ROANHAUS: Clovis High athletic director Dale Fullerton said the Wildcats’ football coaching vacancy will be advertised starting on Jan. 9. Fullerton said he would not be involved in the hiring process since his son, Cal, an assistant to the former coach, Eric Roanhaus, is among those who will apply. The Wildcats should have a new coach in place before the end of the month.

• Los Lunas district AD Wilson Holland said the Tigers’ opening was officially posted on Tuesday, and that the school hopes to have a new head coach to replace Terrell Trantham by mid-February, at the latest.

THIS AND THAT: Cibola junior guard Amaya Brown is scheduled to visit her doctor on Jan. 17, after which a determination will be made about when she would definitively return to the Cougars’ lineup. The hope all along for Brown, the state’s most sought-after recruit, is that she’d be ready for the District 1-6A opener at Cleveland on Jan. 19. … The boys game between Eldorado and Rio Grande that was stopped Nov. 21 because of a leak from the EHS roof has been rescheduled for Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. The game will pick up where it left off, with the Eagles leading 21-17 at the start of the second quarter. … Eldorado has added something fairly unique: a boys basketball records board that charts all the program’s best game/season/career performances.