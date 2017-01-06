Men’s basketball: Aggies stay hot; open WAC play with a win at UMKC

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Braxton Huggins scored a career-high 31 points and New Mexico State won its 12th straight game, beating UMKC 77-64 on Thursday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

The Aggies (14-2, 1-0) are off to their best start since the 1993-94 team went 16-1.

Huggins tied his career high with six 3-pointers. Eli Chuha added 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double this season. Ian Baker scored 12 points with a career-high 10 assists.

Lavell Boyd scored 15 points and Kyle Steward had 12 rebounds for the Kangaroos (7-10, 0-1).

