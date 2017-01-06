Bat-friendly tequila, research play role in species recovery

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wildlife officials say it might be time for a toast now that a once-rare bat important to the pollination of plants used to produce tequila is making a comeback.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to remove the lesser long-nosed bat from the endangered species list.

Mexico delisted the bat in 2015. If approved in the U.S., this would be the first bat ever removed from the endangered species list.

The flying mammal ranges from southern Mexico to southern Arizona and New Mexico.

Federal officials say 30 years of conservation efforts by biologists in Mexico and the U.S., tequila producers in Mexico and others have paid off.

There were once thought to be fewer than 1,000 bats in 14 known roosts throughout the region. Now, there are about 200,000 bats and dozens of roost sites.