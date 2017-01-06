Trump victory becomes official as Congress tallies electoral college

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WASHINGTON – Congress met Friday to make President-elect Donald Trump’s victory official, with the House and Senate tallying electoral votes ahead of Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

A handful of House Democrats prepared to raise objections to the tally, but without the support of a single senator as of Friday morning, their efforts appeared to be futile.

Reps. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. raised the first objection Friday after the joint meeting was gaveled to order. They were among several House Democrats who considered lodging objections on grounds of “voter suppression” or apparent Russian interference in the campaign. But they were hampered by the fact that federal law demands that any objection be sponsored by both a House member and a senator.

Because neither objection was signed by a senator, Vice President Joe Biden, who presided over the tally, ruled them out of order.

“It is over,” Biden said to Jayapal’s objection, prompting Republican lawmakers to rise in cheers and applause.