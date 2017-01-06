Tour bus goes off highway near Telluride; no injuries

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Authorities say no one was injured when a tour bus with 56 people on board went off the side of a snowy highway in southwest Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis says the bus was headed to Telluride on Highway 145 when two of its tires went off the roadway Thursday night. The bus stayed upright.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the passengers were from the Alpine Ski Club of Phoenix. It says a school bus took them to a temporary shelter.

Lewis says the area had experienced inclement weather all day, but he’s unsure if that caused the bus to stray off of the highway. He did not know what tour company operated the bus.