ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal and State Police say they have confiscated 52 pound of methamphetamine from four people traveling through the state on bus, train and vehicle.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents and federal prosecutors announced in news release Friday that on Dec. 28 they confiscated 23 pounds of meth in two incidents on a Greyhound buses at Albuquerque’s Downtown bus station.

On the same day, they say they took another 18.25 pounds from a man stopped in a traffic stop somewhere in Bernalillo County, according to the release.

And two days later, they say they arrested two California women on an Amtrak train in Albuquerque after finding the women with about 10.47 pounds of meth.

The going price for a pound of meth ranges from $3,500 to $21,000 depending on location in the U.S., according to the National Drug Intelligence Center of the federal Department of Justice.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, those arrested on the bus were: Alvan Raylon Tillman, 26, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Lewayne Deray Jennings, 28, of Dayton, Ohio; Jerell Leveine Whitman-Crutcher II, 29, of Warren, Mich.; and Marcus Bernard Harris, Jr., 21, of Southfield, Mich..

Mario Sanchez-Ceja, 27, was arrested and charged in the traffic stop in Bernalillo County. It was not immediately clear where Sanchez-Ceja is from.

And April Luna-Contreras, 21, and Esthela Contreras-Luna, 44, both of San Diego, Calif., were charged after their arrest on the train.