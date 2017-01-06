Phoenix woman pleads guilty in 2014 death of husband

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman accused of running over her husband while he was out walking has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Court officials say 23-year-old Brittney Nichole Nolan pleaded guilty Friday and faces a Feb. 17 sentencing in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Jacob Rice.

Police said at the time that Rice’s body was found by a jogger and that Nolan told investigators she went out looking for Rice after they fought.

According to police, Nolan told investigators she was using her cellphone when she lost control of her car and thought she had struck a pole.