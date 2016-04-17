Company helps splice NM vendors into film business

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A lot more local businesses could soon sell goods and services to in-state film productions thanks to a new partnership between yellCast and Shoot New Mexico.

yellCast, an online search platform that rapidly connects local consumers and businesses, is working with Shoot NM to link “film-friendly” firms with local production managers seeking supplies. That could potentially spread more Hollywood dollars among more New Mexico businesses while making purchasing easier for film productions, said Tobi Ives, founder and owner of the film-focused consulting firm Minnow Man Media LLC.

“Every production seeks anywhere from 50 to hundreds of vendors, depending on how big the production is,” Ives said. “yellCast can act as a filter to rapidly connect productions with the businesses best geared to serve them.”

Film-related purchasing is growing exponentially in New Mexico. Direct spending reached $387 million last year, up from $162 million in fiscal year 2014, and $289 million in FY 2015, according to the State Film Office. That includes everything from hotels, restaurants, and construction materials to costumes, office supplies and everyday items used on set.

But many more local businesses could benefit if they become “film-friendly” and have ways to connect with production buyers, Ives said.

To sign up on yellCast, businesses must pledge to learn how best to serve the film industry, such as meeting all requirements for purchases to qualify for tax incentives and creating strategies for rapid-response to buyer requests.

“It’s another way for us to do outreach to vendors,” Ives said. “With yellCast we can reach firms that are not just film-specific, but who serve more general clientele.”

yellCast, which launched in Santa Fe last July, allows consumers to find local products and services and instantly connect them with vendors via phone, text and email. Patented technology allows consumers to choose multiple businesses and send an inquiry to all of them in a single request.

Businesses listed with yellCast pay a small fee if they actually respond to an inquiry.

The service, which is still in beta testing in Santa Fe, has logged about 3,000 consumer searches and 15,000 visitors to date, said yellCast head of community development Kate Noble. About 300 local businesses have signed up.

“We’re now building a specific listing of businesses with Shoot NM,” Noble said. “Special icons will make them searchable as ‘film-friendly’ businesses to create a supply-side market for the film industry.”