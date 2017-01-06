Former Biden chief of staff files to run for Virginia lieutenant governor

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

A former chief of staff to Vice President Joe Biden filed paperwork Friday to run for lieutenant governor in Virginia, lending some political star power to a race that now has three Democrats and three Republicans vying for the office.

Democrat Susan Platt served as Biden’s chief of staff in the Senate for two years during the mid-1990s, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She owns a political consulting firm in Great Falls.

Platt joins a crowded field of candidates to replace Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, who is running for governor in November.

Her Democratic opponents are former U.S. attorney Gene Rossi and former U.S. attorney Justin Fairfax, who also ran for state attorney general in 2013.

The Republicans are state Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. (Virginia Beach) and state Sens. Bryce E. Reeves (Spotsylvania) and Jill Holtzman Vogel (Fauquier.)