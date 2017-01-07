Ross opening in Paseo corridor

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Major department stores may be shrinking and shutting around Albuquerque, but the off-price brands keep on coming.

A sign posted outside La Cueva Town Center at Wyoming and Paseo del Norte teases that a new Ross store is on its way.

The center — already home to Smith’s and Big 5 — has had a big-box vacancy since Office Max closed its doors there in late 2015.

A Ross spokesman did not respond to Journal questions about the store, including when it might open or whether it would replace an existing location elsewhere in Albuquerque. Ross already operates six stores around the metro, but has been in expansion mode. The company opened 25 new Ross Dress for Less stores over just two months last fall, and another nine of its lower-priced dd’s Discounts. The company’s president said at the time he was confident that the Ross brand — which then had 1,342 locations — had potential to hit 2,000 stores.

It is not the only off-price chain flourishing. The last six months have brought new Albuquerque locations of T.J. Maxx and its sister store, HomeGoods, plus the market entry of Burkes Outlet, which opened three local stores.

Off-price apparel sales are growing at a faster clip than the overall apparel market, and off-price retailers could represent 10 percent of apparel sales by 2018, according to projections from Moody’s Investors Service.