.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez plans to attend the presidential inauguration as campaign-season clashes between the nation’s only Latina governor and Donald Trump fade.

Michael Lonergan, a spokesman for New Mexico’s second-term GOP governor, said Friday in an email that Martinez would attend the Jan. 20 inaugural in Washington.

Martinez was critical of Trump throughout the presidential campaign and never endorsed him, but offered congratulations after his victory. She publicly denounced Trump’s remarks about Mexican immigrants, his criticism of a bereaved military family and his lewd talk about women from a leaked 2005 videotape.

Trump in turn harshly criticized Martinez for her handling of the state’s economy at an Albuquerque rally that turned violent.

Advertisement Continue reading

Sharp divisions over Trump’s election have politicians, celebrities and others debating whether participating in the inauguration is a tribute to democratic traditions or an endorsement of his agenda.

Lonergan did not respond to questions about who may accompany Martinez, related events the governor might attend and financing of the trip.

Hillary Clinton won 48.6 percent of the statewide vote to Trump’s 40 percent in a state where registered Democrats far outnumber Republicans. Libertarian Gary Johnson took 9.3 percent of ballots.

Martinez did not attend barnstorming rallies in New Mexico by Trump and running mate Mike Pence during the final days of the presidential campaign.