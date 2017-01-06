Plans for new Pojoaque Basin water system enter comment period

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — A 45-day public comment period on a recently released draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Pojoaque Basin Regional Water System serving communities in northern Santa Fe County will begin late next week and run through Feb. 27, the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation announced on Friday.

In addition, the bureau announced the times and locations of four public meetings on the draft EIS at which the public can ask questions of project staff and submit comments.

The water system was authorized by Congress as part of the Aamodt Settlement Agreement, intended to resolve decades-old litigation over water rights issues among Indian pueblos and non-Indian residents in the area.

The draft EIS offers five alternatives for planning, designing and building the water system and provides an analysis of potential environmental impacts for each.

Key resource topics covered in the analysis include air quality, surface and groundwater, wetlands and floodplains, vegetation, socioeconomic and cultural resources. Potential measures for mitigating possible negative effects the project would have on those resources are also provided.

The project will divert up to 4,000 acre-feet of water from the Rio Grande each year to provide drinking water for people in Santa Fe County and four Native American pueblos: Pojoaque, Nambé, San Ildefonso and Tesuque.

The system will include a water treatment plant on San Ildefonso Pueblo, as well as storage tanks, transmission and distribution pipelines, and well fields.

The draft EIS may be viewed online now at www.PojoaqueBasinEIS.com, but comments won’t be accepted until Jan. 13.

The schedule of public meetings on the draft EIS is as follows, with each session running from 6 to 8 p.m.

– Feb. 15: Pojoaque Valley High School gymnasium

– Feb. 16: Tesuque Elementary School gymnasium

– Feb. 21: Nambe Community Center

– Feb. 22: Santa Fe Community College, Jemez Room