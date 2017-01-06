More members of Taos drug ring enter guilty pleas

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — Two more members of a Taos County family drug ring pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering charges in Albuquerque federal court Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Wilma Romero, 66, pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and conspiring to launder the proceeds and under her plea agreement will face no more than two years in prison followed by a term of supervised release.

Elena Carabajal, 26, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing heroin with intent to distribute and will be sentenced to no more than 1 1/2 years in prison and supervised probation.

Romero and Carabajal are two of nine defendants charged as part of the drug ring and are among six who have entered guilty pleas. Eight people were charged in an indictment in December 2015 for conspiring to distribute heroin from at least June 2012 through December 2015. A superceding indictment adding charges for Carabajal was filed February 2016.

According to admissions in plea agreements and other court filings, Wilma Romero’s sons – Ivan Romero, 40, and Ricco Romero, 29 — were responsible for purchasing large quantities of heroin from suppliers in Albuquerque and Los Lunas. Other members of the organization, like Jason “Jurassic” Duran, would act as couriers and transport the drugs to Ivan and Ricco in Taos County.

Advertisement Continue reading

Upon getting the heroin, Ivan and Ricco prepared it for distribution by mixing it or “cutting” it with other substances and packaged it into smaller portion for sale either directly or through a network of dealers.

Officers raided Ivan and his wife Melissa Romero’s house in April 2015 and seized 300 grams of heroin, 461 grams of marijuana (just over 16 ounces), 30 grams of hashish and $64,920 in cash. Wilma Romero’s home was searched a couple of months later and agents took 97.5 grams of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and $73,288 in cash and gold coins. In December 2015, a home and car that Carabajal and Ricco Romero shared were raided as well as another home where members of the ring kept a safe were raided, and agents found about 98 grams of heroin and $73,288.

Ivan and Ricco pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering in December and agreed to forfeit over $400,000 to the U.S. government. If those pleas are accepted, Ivan will received a sentence between 10 and 12 years in prison while Ricco will get a 10-year sentence. Melissa Romero also pleaded guilty to participating in a drug laundering scheme in December while Tyler “Zig-Zag” Baker pleaded guilty to his role in the organization in October.

After Ivan was arrested in 2015, members of the ring made separate deposits of $90,000 and $150,000 at the same Taos bank in order to get bank or cashier’s checks to make his bail.