Aggie men in Chicago to seek 13th straight win

CHICAGO — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team seeks its 13th consecutive win Saturday when it plays at Chicago State (1 p.m., 101.7 in Albuquerque, 99.5 FM in Las Cruces).

The Aggies (14-2, 1-0) are playing for the second time in three days after winning their Western Athletic Conference opener 77-64 at Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday. Junior guard Braxton Huggins scored a career-high 31 points and the Aggies overcame foul trouble to standout Jemerrio Jones.

“I think it’s (the depth) a factor for us going forward,” first-year NMSU coach Paul Weir said. “Maybe some national people didn’t pick us to win the league and other people didn’t think we had best team in the league. But I do.”

NMSU’s 12-game winning-streak is tied with Oregon for the nation’s fourth-longest active behind Gonzaga (15), Baylor (14) and Kansas (13).

Chicago State (4-13, 0-1) fell to visiting UT-Rio Grande Valley 83-64 on Thursday.

WOMEN: New Mexico State hosts Chicago State Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Pan Am Center. The Aggies (9-6, 1-0) won their WAC opener 78-72 over UMKC on Thursday. Chicago State is 0-15, 0-1.

Aggie men’s game notes

Aggie women’s game notes