Aggie men in Chicago to seek 13th straight win

The Aggies (14-2, 1-0) are playing for the second time in three days after winning their Western Athletic Conference opener 77-64 at Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday. Junior guard Braxton Huggins scored a career-high 31 points and the Aggies overcame foul trouble to standout Jemerrio Jones.
“I think it’s (the depth) a factor for us going forward,” first-year NMSU coach Paul Weir said. “Maybe some national people didn’t pick us to win the league and other people didn’t think we had best team in the league. But I do.”
NMSU’s 12-game winning-streak is tied with Oregon for the nation’s fourth-longest active behind Gonzaga (15), Baylor (14) and Kansas (13).
Chicago State (4-13, 0-1) fell to visiting UT-Rio Grande Valley 83-64 on Thursday.
WOMEN: New Mexico State hosts Chicago State Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Pan Am Center. The Aggies (9-6, 1-0) won their WAC opener 78-72 over UMKC on Thursday. Chicago State is 0-15, 0-1.
Share